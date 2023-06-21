1,372 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

