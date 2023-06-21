Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 881 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $297.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.81. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

