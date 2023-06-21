Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $251,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $484.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $497.70.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

