Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

