6,217 Shares in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 94,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $44.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.