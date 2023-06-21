Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.