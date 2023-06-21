VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Cut by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.