Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

LAMR opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

