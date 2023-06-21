Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $371.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.50 and a 1-year high of $377.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

