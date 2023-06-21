Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.03. The company has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.