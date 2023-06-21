Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Nucor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 28.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

