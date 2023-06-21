GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

