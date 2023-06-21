OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 106.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

OFS Capital stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.74. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

