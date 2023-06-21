JBG SMITH Properties to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,638 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

