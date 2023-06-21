JBG SMITH Properties to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance
Shares of JBGS stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.68.
Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.