International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.