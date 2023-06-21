The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Declares GBX 0.95 Dividend

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Diverse Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:DIVI opened at GBX 81.12 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £288.69 million and a P/E ratio of -675.00. The Diverse Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.55 ($1.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.31.

About The Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

