FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up LSD, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.27 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.21.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.40. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

