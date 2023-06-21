United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 9,438.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United States Steel by 373.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after buying an additional 409,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

