ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.07 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. ELIS has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $9,223.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04522601 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $54,873.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

