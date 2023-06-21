ABCMETA (META) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $174.76

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $174.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002549 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $179.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

