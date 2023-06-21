Hermez Network Price Up 0.6% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00016617 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $175.36 million and approximately $206,149.84 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,876.87 or 0.99972911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.80079776 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $206,106.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

