BNB (BNB) Price Down 1.3% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $246.06 or 0.00851859 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion and approximately $648.05 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,852,925 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,852,967.97257957. The last known price of BNB is 251.31204207 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1464 active market(s) with $563,414,960.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.