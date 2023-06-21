FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Issued By B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

