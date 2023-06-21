Exchange Income Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Monday, June 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Exchange Income Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.56.

Shares of EIF opened at C$52.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 92.99%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.