Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,814.98 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,814.98 or 0.06283543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $218.16 billion and $9.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,572 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

