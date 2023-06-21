Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

