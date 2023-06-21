Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HST. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HST opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

