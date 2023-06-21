Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NewtekOne, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NewtekOne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.27.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NewtekOne by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.