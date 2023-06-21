Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Issued By Zacks Research

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion.

Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. CSFB reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.50.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$38.51 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

