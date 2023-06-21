Brokers Issue Forecasts for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

AAP stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.