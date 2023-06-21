FY2023 Earnings Estimate for First Mining Gold Corp. Issued By HC Wainwright (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Mining Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for First Mining Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

About First Mining Gold

FF stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$145.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.26.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

