Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

CTSH stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

