Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEN. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Denbury Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 115.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 3,820.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

