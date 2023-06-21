ABM Industries Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABM. UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

