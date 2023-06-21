KeyCorp Comments on Haynes International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Monday, June 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Haynes International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.