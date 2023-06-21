Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXC. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

