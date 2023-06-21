Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%.

CALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

CALT opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $534.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.57. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

