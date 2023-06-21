Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $150.77 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $150,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.35 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

