180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

