180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

MOS stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

