Creditcoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $52.41 million and approximately $22.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007250 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

