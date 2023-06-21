Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock valued at $579,542. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,093,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.