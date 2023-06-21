NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 330 ($4.22) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.08.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.