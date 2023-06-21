Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,645,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after purchasing an additional 963,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Open Text by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

