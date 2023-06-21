Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $63.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Olin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

