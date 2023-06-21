Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 55.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.