Citigroup Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $28.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.
PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.
Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
