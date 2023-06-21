Citigroup Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $28.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

