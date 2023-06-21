nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stephens

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NCNO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,454 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after buying an additional 290,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

