Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.61. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $57.47.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 193.7% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

