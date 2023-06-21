JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $391.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

